The Syrian army continues its combat training sessions under the guidance of Russian instructors in Palmyra, using techniques used at Russian military training grounds. This became known on Thursday, December 16.

“The Russians are very good teachers, they trained us a lot and provided us with their own strength,” – said the serviceman of the SAR, Ahmad Shahada.

During the exercises, even army rarities are used, such as the Soviet heavy machine gun DShK from the 1940s. In this case, the weapon works flawlessly.

According to Colonel of the RF Armed Forces Vladimir Lyakhov, the servicemen of both countries already understand each other “without translating the text.”

“They understand that we want to see from them, what to show, to do,” he added.

It is noted that during the combat exercises, not a single historical value was damaged, since the training ground is located at a considerable distance from the buffer zone of Palmyra.

Earlier, on December 3, Russian military police conducted psychological training with Syrian colleagues on a special obstacle course in Aleppo province in the immediate vicinity of the Idlib de-escalation zone. They tried to recreate the clash itself with maximum reliability. For the first time, the Syrian military police conducted training together with Russian fighters as a consolidated unit.