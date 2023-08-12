In Lakewood, Colorado, a driving instructor drove his car into the window of his own workplace, which is the local driving school…
“There is no such thing as bad publicity,” so went the old saying. Probably it will not be possible to appeal to this commercial principle to justify the driving instructor who, in Lakewood in Colorado (United States), entered a Hyundai Tucson into the window of the driving school where he works, destroying it. An accident which fortunately caused only one injury, not serious, but which will certainly inflict great damage to the driver’s self-esteem. The episode will certainly unleash irony on the web, a task facilitated by the name of the driving school itself, “Learn to drive”: judging by the image above, it is a message to be transmitted first of all to the employees of the driving school, even before the customers…
creative parking
—
The accident occurred as the instructor was about to park the Hyundai Tucson he was driving. It is not clear whether the driver was confused in choosing which pedal to press or whether the car arrived at the parking area at too high a speed. However, considering that the driving school is located near a shopping center parking lot, the first option is more likely. It is not clear what measures the driving school will now take towards the instructor, who, however, has certainly put himself in a very difficult position.
#Instructor #parks.. #driving #school #showcase #destroyed
Leave a Reply