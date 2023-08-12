“There is no such thing as bad publicity,” so went the old saying. Probably it will not be possible to appeal to this commercial principle to justify the driving instructor who, in Lakewood in Colorado (United States), entered a Hyundai Tucson into the window of the driving school where he works, destroying it. An accident which fortunately caused only one injury, not serious, but which will certainly inflict great damage to the driver’s self-esteem. The episode will certainly unleash irony on the web, a task facilitated by the name of the driving school itself, “Learn to drive”: judging by the image above, it is a message to be transmitted first of all to the employees of the driving school, even before the customers…