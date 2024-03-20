According to the report, the clear instructions given to the team that remained in Doha after Mossad chief David Barnea returned to Israel were not to agree to any scenario to end the war in Gaza.

The report explained that the current sensitive topic in the discussions is “cessation of hostilities.”

He stated that, in the first proposal submitted by Hamas to the mediators, the condition was that Israel stop fighting in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of the humanitarian hostages.

Israel, of course, strongly objected when it said that these were “unfounded demands.”

An Israeli delegation was headed by the head of the Mossad He arrived in Qatar last night, Tuesday, to discuss with mediators in the negotiations on the deal with Hamas.

Discussions have currently focused on the issue of releasing Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages, as it is believed that an agreement can be reached.

Hamas also demanded the release of about 950 prisoners, 100 of whom participated in operations against Israel, and whose identities Hamas will choose in particular. According to the report.

The proposed proposal includes a six-week ceasefire in exchange for the release of about 40 Israeli hostages.