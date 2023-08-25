It was widely feared that the pandemic meant the end of physical contact. It was not a tragedy for everyone. Those of us who were aware of the safety distance before the term became commonplace enjoyed solitary elevator rides like a flight in business; personal space ceased to be a kingdom that had to be conquered daily and no one desecrated our cheeks. The alarm vanished and the orgy of kisses and hugs returned.

Cortázar gave instructions to cry, sing and even kill ants in Rome, but he did not train us in the art of avoiding kisses, there are no tutorials to defend ourselves against a socially blessed micro-aggression to which we are condemned from birth. With age I have learned to counter them with movements that would win Houdini’s applause, but there are always professionals who resort to an infallible technique: they grab you by the forearm approaching his body à la John Wayne in The Quiet ManExcept you’re not having a passionate romance in Ireland.

I detect this threat of defense especially in women, we are more prone to suffer them and always without prior notice, which is still alarming. It’s normal to ask a dog owner if they can be touched, but no one questions whether it’s appropriate to kiss someone you’ve just met. It is taken for granted that we all welcome the closeness of strangers and those who reject it are viewed with suspicion. I thought about it when I saw the players of the national team receiving their medals, even before the incident about which everything has been said. I was wondering if any of them would be living the hell that it would be for me, I’m sure: the defense of personal space has no colors, ideology, sex or age, only the certainty that we are doomed to failure.

