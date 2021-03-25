Instructions regarding Corona issued during Ramadan in Umm Al Quwain

With the approach of the blessed month of Ramadan, the local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain issued instructions and directives for public safety regarding the emerging corona virus.

The Umm Al Quwain Police General Command published these instructions and directions on its social media accounts.

We will give you the most prominent of these instructions:

These directives stipulated that “home gatherings accompanying Ramadan nights and family visits are prohibited.”

It is also prohibited to distribute and exchange meals between homes and families, and only members of the same family, who live in the same house, can eat breakfast and group suhur meals.

It is forbidden to establish family or institutional breakfast tents or in any public place to eat group meals, serve or distribute breakfast meals in front of homes, or establish breakfast tables in front of mosques.

The instructions also stipulated that “it is forbidden to establish commercial Ramadan tents that provide food and beverage services and hookahs that usually accompany restaurants, hotels, and various tourist meals or in any public place.”

It is also forbidden for restaurants to distribute meals for fasting people inside or in front of the restaurant front.

Women’s chapels, service and health facilities, and chapels on the outside roads remain closed. Provided that Tarawih prayers are held according to the precautionary controls against the Covid-19 virus and previously announced, to perform the five daily prayers, with the duration of the Isha and Taraweeh prayers being limited to no more than 30 minutes and reading the Qur’an via smart devices.