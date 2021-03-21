Darío Villanueva is a professor, he has been director of the Academy, he generally wears a tie, but in the saraos of yesteryear he was the first to go out to dance after lectures on the proper use of the language. To write this book, To bite your tongue. Political correctness and post-truth (Espasa), has also removed his tie, and naturally has not bit his tongue, as a militant “against the postmodern form of censorship called political correctness.” If you bite your tongue you poison yourself. It happens in its own trade. A Spanish professor at Princeton snapped at a student: “Let’s see if you start studying and stop playing your balls!” The boy then went to the authority to report verbal sexual harassment to the teacher, he was expelled by the principal and later the teacher committed suicide. It has been known that the French teacher cut his throat by a fanatic was attacked as a result of a lie by a Mohammedan student who was not in class, but he told his father that the teacher “offensively showed the famous drawings against Muhammad.” The father went to an imam with the story, “he told it on the networks and, at the same time, they cut his throat.” Political correctness, says Villanueva, was previously exercised by a political or religious power … “Now it is part of a nebula in society, where a group, a trend, a gender is considered the authority to impose what can and cannot be can tell. Whoever does not abide by these unwritten rules has to face the consequences ”.

Darío Villanueva: “The problem is confusing grammar with machismo”

Quevedo warned, as the academic collects before starting the book: I do not have to shut up no matter what with my finger / already touching the mouth or already the forehead, / silence warn or threaten fear. “The perverse thing about the matter is that we live in a democracy, we know what the censorship of the dictatorship and that of the Church were like, it seemed that we were vaccinated against it and now we know that this is not the case.” In the field of feminism, in the eighties the word woman, woman in English, “it was already rejected because in its second part it says man… From this ideology of non-gender identification, you can no longer say mother but a pregnant person; and in the case of the word woman itself, it is more correct to say a menstrual person… A lady sent us a letter to the Academy demanding that the word be removed from the dictionary, mainly because it made her eyes water. And two people signed the same letter saying that the adjective rational must be withdrawn because it is offensive against irrational beings ”. Enid Blyton is accused of being sexist and racist. And Mark Twain is persecuted for having written the word nigger… Darío Villanueva himself was threatened for having glossed in his North American university lectures the part in which, in Lazarillo, Lázaro’s mother was cuddling with a black man before whose vision the boy exclaimed: “Black, coco!” And how do we combat this cloak of political correctness? “Not accepting it, not biting our tongues. I am 70 years old, and I refuse to accept that I am of the third age. I am old”.

By the way, and at last Quevedo did not shut up? “He was an intelligent man, a reader of Machiavelli, he said that thing about ‘between the carnation and the rose his majesty choose’ and thus he managed to not be put in the train … but they did.” And you, do you bite your tongue? “Out of modesty, or out of courtesy. Never for political correctness ”.