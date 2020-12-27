Highlights: Action will be taken on writing the caste word on the number plate of vehicles in UP

In Uttar Pradesh, action can be taken against those who write caste on bikes or cars. If caught, the transport officials will challan the car and collect the fine. In this case, Additional Transport Commissioner Mukesh Chandra has issued orders to RTO and ARTO Enforcement directing them to take action as per rules.

In fact, Maharashtra teacher Harshal Prabhu complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on IGRS. In this, he said that writing caste on the number plates of thousands of vehicles plying on roads in Uttar Pradesh was a threat to society. The PMO sent this complaint to the UP government. It is known that in Uttar Pradesh, on a large number of vehicles, people have written many castes including ‘Yadav’, ‘Jat’, ‘Rajput’, ‘Brahmin’, ‘Kshatriya’. The suggestion of Harshal’s letter and IG followed by additional transport commissioner (administration) has ordered to take enforcement action by campaigning against vehicles writing caste on number plates.

If the transport department’s enforcement officers are to be believed, if the number plate is found in the wrong size and the figure is diagonally, then it can be fined Rs 5000. Action will be taken under Section 177 if the people writing the caste word are caught. It will have to pay a fine of 500 for the first time and Rs 1500 if caught again.