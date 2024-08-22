A quick glance at the Obituaries section of EL PAÍS shows that this August has been sadly prolific in terms of deaths of well-known people. One of the latest was that of Alain Delon, last Sunday, whose loss was announced in a statement signed by his three children and his dog. Loubo and sent to the AFP agency. Delon, besides being an immense actor, was a declared lover of animals, as he demonstrated throughout his life and as he gave proof in his farewell letter. “I want to be buried with my dogs. I don’t care about anything else, I just want to be with them. They were the only ones who loved me unconditionally, always by my side, without asking for anything in return,” said the actor. @INDIANPARIS1 published the same Sunday a post on X with numerous images of the cinematic legend together with some of the more than 50 dogs he had throughout his life. A message full of beauty.

Precisely on the occasion of his death, the magazine Paris Match The article also brought back an interview with the singer from 2018 where he declared: “If I die before him, I will ask the vet to leave us together. He will give him an injection so that he dies in my arms. I prefer that to knowing that he will let himself die on my grave in so much suffering.” And the publication of these statements was enough to spark controversy on social media. An important animal rights organization, @30millionsdamis, denounced the practice of so-called “convenient” euthanasia in a perfectly healthy dog. Veterinary groups criticized a decision that was at least “unethical” and numerous associations and individuals offered to take in the actor’s dog, a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois. Until the foundation of her great friend Brigitte Bardot [@FBB_Officiel] He came out to deny the hoax and assured that Loubo would remain with his family, on the Douchy estate where he has lived all these years. The Spanish account @_SrPerro clarified the story in a post.

The confusion has been cleared up, and although Delon’s wishes may seem like a first-world eccentricity, those of us who are lucky enough to share our lives with a dog understand how difficult it is to say goodbye to our animals. A few years ago, the writer Elena Poniatowska did not hesitate to share that difficult moment on social media. “The death of a life partner like that of a dog is a blow to the heart,” she wrote on X.

Networks play a double role in the relationship between humans and their dogs. On the one hand, they serve to express, although not as well as Poniatowska, the pain of the death of our companion, or to convey the joy of his life, his antics, those happy moments that we share with our dog and which we want to share with half of humanity. But from time to time, Facebook gives you a pang in the heart by bringing to your page a memory from 10 years ago. The Fat Onea beautiful mastiff who brightened our lives for nine years and who rests under a Christmas tree that managed to take root after being transplanted. I imagine it must be just as painful with people, but I don’t usually post pictures of anyone.

Unlike human euthanasia, euthanasia in animals is widely spread and accepted. Sometimes for convenience, a bad minor in the face of so many abandonments, and others to shorten a suffering that has no solution. That is why the false controversy surrounding LouboWe have an appointment next Tuesday at the veterinary hospital, so we can say goodbye to him in peace. Coconut during these days. His veterinarian asked us to do it personally, a sign of his professional commitment and a reflection of the affection with which he has treated our beloved chocolate Labrador all this time. It’s a shame not to have at hand one of those Instructions that Leila Guerriero writes so well to know how to say goodbye.