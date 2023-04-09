It is already known that we Spaniards are a disaster when it comes to appreciating what we do well as a country. And yes, practicing self-criticism is something very healthy and avoids the intellectual stultification of exacerbated nationalism, but ours is a vitriolic and extreme dissatisfaction that is too similar to a lack of self-esteem. The well-known verses of the Catalan poet Joaquín Bartrina (1850-1880) make it clear: “Hearing a man speak, it is easy / to know where he saw the light of the sun. / If he praises England, he will be English. / If he speaks ill of Prussia to you, he is French / and if he speaks ill of Spain… he is Spanish”.

Well, today I’m going to talk about something great for us: the upcoming inauguration, this summer, of a huge art center, one of the most important museum projects in the European Union in recent decades: the Royal Collections Gallery. . The building that houses it is in Madrid, opposite the Royal Palace, and covers 40,000 square meters (the one in El Escorial has 33,000). And the most amazing thing is that this enormity has attracted very little attention: it would almost be said that it is a secret museum. Construction began in 2006 and was completed in 2015, and it is so well done that it is inconspicuous from the outside. But the interior leaves you breathless: it is a building with pure lines that plays with the volumes, the deep spaces, the large windows that flood you with light as you go down a ramp. On its eight levels there is an auditorium, three exhibition floors and a storage space with the most advanced technology. During the works, the old Arab wall was exposed, now integrated into a room. This beautiful and impressive building by Luis Mansilla and Emilio Tuñón has already received 10 major architecture awards.

But the most substantial thing is what it houses: the collections of the kings of Spain from the last five centuries. They had everything: Chinese vases, automatons, clocks, incredible furniture, a multitude of works by the greatest artists (Goya, Caravaggio, El Bosco, Dürer, Titian, Tintoretto…), the most important collection of tapestries in the world and one of the best collections of carriages in Europe. All this is managed by National Heritage, as well as the Royal Sites (Aranjuez, La Granja, El Escorial, El Pardo) and various monasteries and convents. They are huge funds that will rotate and be temporarily exhibited in the museum. Some pieces have never been seen before, like the four gigantic Solomonic columns that now greet you in the first room: they are blue and intricately decorated with gold vines, and before they were painted a hideous brown and tucked away in a cellar.

I have been lucky enough to visit the museum while it is being set up, with the immense rooms half empty and some of the 650 pieces that will make up the gallery still covered by protective paper, like ghosts about to materialize. Others are already visible: a beautiful baroque carving by Luisa Roldán, the first female sculptor in the history of Spain, an amazing dragon-shaped sleigh, a gift from a tsar, or an immense painting by Velázquez in which there is only one horse, one of his plump animals with shiny haunches, which the painter could have prepared to add a rider if they asked him in a hurry for a portrait (it is fascinating to imagine the great Velázquez as a poor employee at the court’s emergency service).

It all began in 1932, when the extremely poor Republican State seized the royal properties and, instead of selling the assets, created the Republic Heritage, which later became known as National Heritage and was cared for with more or less success but with hard for decades, until in 1998 the construction of the gallery was approved, and then the building was completed, and since 2015 when the work was finished until today, 400 works have been lovingly restored, and finally the current president of Heritage, Ana de La Cueva, a formidable manager, has obtained the necessary funds to give the project the last push. I want to say that it is a transgenerational and collective work that has passed through the hands of various governments. And it is that the only instruction to achieve a museum as magnificent as this one is the will to row together and work for the common good, so that Velázquez’s horse continues to be yours and mine.