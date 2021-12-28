São Paulo, 28 – The Totum Institute registered this month Adecoagro, one of the main food and renewable energy production companies in South America, in the Renewable Natural Gas Certification Program (GAS-REC). With it, the company’s biogas plant, installed at Usina Ivinhema in Mato Grosso do Sul in partnership with Methanum, becomes the first unit in Brazil to issue Renewable Natural Gas Certificates, known as GAS-REC.

The company explains in a statement that the GAS-REC Certification, which performs the tracking system through inputs and outputs, ensures that there is no double counting (nor double beneficiary) of the environmental attribute of biogas or biomethane. The achievement enables Adecoagro to sell the certificates to any industry that wants to decarbonize its production.

The vice president of Sugar, Ethanol and Energy at Adecoagro in Brazil, Renato Junqueira Santos Pereira, says in the note that certification for the emission of GAS-REC, in addition to being an important pillar of the company’s ESG, is a strategy to leverage alternatives and new business models based on sustainable production.

“Gas consuming companies are looking for certificates of origin that attest their contribution to the production of biofuels and the GAS-REC has this objective: to reduce the carbon footprint of consuming companies”, highlights the director of the Totum Institute, Fernando Giachini Lopes , creator of the Program and responsible for the certification.

Adecoagro’s biogas production is carried out using concentrated vinasse, destined for a heater that exchanges heat with water from the condensing turbine, generating less steam consumption and an additional energy export of 6,000 MWh/year.

Adecoagro was the first company to carry out the transaction of Decarbonization Credits, the CBIOs, on B3 and, now, it is the first to gain authorization to carry out the sale of GAS-REC certificates.

