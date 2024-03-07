The idea is to discuss public policies and how the country can advance in education, says CEO David Saad

O Natura Institute launches this Thursday (7th March 2024) the podcast about education “Instituto Natura: Dialogues on Education in Latin America”. The nonprofit organization's CEO, David Saad, runs the program.

In an interview with Power360Saad says that the idea of ​​the podcast is to discuss public policies and how Brazil can advance robustly in education. “The Natura Institute works focused on improving public basic education. Our purpose is a more just, prosperous and supportive world through education”says the CEO.

According to the executive, the idea for the podcast came about because the organization realized that the way it had been operating previously, based on projects, “it did not make a more relevant contribution to a systemic change in Brazilian education”.

“These projects were interesting, they helped many people, transformed lives, supported some schools, but a more robust transformation was what the country needed to go through to really improve this Basic Education. We started studying to see if there was any way we could make a contribution that was more aligned with this transformation that we wanted to see in society”says Saad.

He also states that the program does not deal with education from a pedagogical point of view. “It’s not talking about how a math class should be. It’s one more thing about how we improve mathematics learning indicators in Brazil”.

Saad states that Instituto Natura does not think about financial returns from the program. “The podcast is an initiative that is part of a broader strategy”.

“The return we expect is not financial because our objective is to contribute to improving public education in Brazil through the implementation of quality public educational policies. So this is our return. If we can somehow contribute to this debate and these policies are implemented and education in Brazil evolves, this is the measure of success of the Natura Institute”says the CEO.

The 1st season of the podcast will have 10 episodes, but the idea is to make the project permanent. Saad stated that the 2nd season will be released in the 2nd semester.

Each episode of the 1st season will have a guest and the 1st, who is on the podcast this Thursday (7th March 2024), is Antônio Gois, journalist and writer recognized for his work in the area of ​​education. He wrote the book “The point we have reached: 200 years of educational delay and its impact on current policies”which tells a little about the history of education in Brazil.

Among the other guests are Priscila Cruz, president of Todos Pela Educação, and Reynaldo Fernandes, former president of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira) and who launched Ideb (Basic Education Development Index), one of the main indicators of Brazilian education.

About the podcast:

Where to listen: Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer It is Apple Podcasts;

When to listen: on Thursdays, fortnightly;

Listen to the podcast teaser here.