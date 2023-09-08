Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2023 – 19:27

The Instituto Não Accepted Corruption wants a review of Minister Dias Toffoli’s decision that annulled evidence of Operation Lava Jato obtained from Odebrecht’s leniency agreement. For the entity, the act of the minister must be submitted to the evaluation of the other magistrates of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The entity says that the contractor was represented by its lawyers and that the validity of the agreement has already been approved by the STF. “The observance and respect for an agreement ratified by the STF is essential for the preservation of legal certainty, the pillar of our system and of the Democratic State of Law itself”, says a public note.

The institute still criticizes the fact that Toffoli made such an impact decision alone. “We call on the STF to debate the issue, which requires the appreciation of the matter in focus by the respective class or the plenary of the STF, in a technical way, and the rethinking of its regiment in the sense of preserving the collegiality of the Court as a rule.”

It also highlights that the procedures adopted by the task force in Curitiba were under the scrutiny of the General Internal Affairs of the Federal Public Ministry and the General Internal Affairs of the National Council of the Public Ministry. In both cases, the proceedings were archived.

The entity criticized what it considered “extreme and exaggeratedly politicized language”, pointing to a breach of the “impartial technique” of the Supreme Court. In the decision that annulled the evidence, Toffoli called Lula’s arrest, in 2018, one of the ‘biggest judicial errors in the country’s history’ and referred to Lava Jato as a “serpent’s egg” and “a power project of certain public agents ”.

Toffoli annulled the evidence obtained from the leniency agreement – ​​company award-winning – agreed between Odebrecht and the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office because he considered that there had been irregularities carried out by the prosecutors in conducting the investigation. He alleges that the investigators would have made negotiations outside official channels to speed up the closing of the agreement. The National Association of Public Prosecutors (ANPR) and the Association of Federal Judges of Brazil (Ajufe) will appeal the decision.

Lula was arrested in April 2018 by former judge Sérgio Moro, after he was convicted on appeal in the Guarujá triplex case. The president would be released by a review of understanding by the STF, the following year, which decided that someone could only be arrested after exhausting all the resources in the process. Later, the Supreme would still annul the convictions that weighed against Lula because it understood that Moro was not impartial in the conduct of the process.

Now a senator for Paraná, Sérgio Moro (Podemos) reacted to Toffoli’s decision by denying irregularities in Operation Lava Jato and said that “corruption in PT governments was real” and that “criminals confessed and more than six billion reais were recovered for the Petrobras”. Deltan Dallagnol, who led the team of prosecutors, said that the minister’s decision “makes corruption pay”.

The Advocacy General of the Union (AGU) announced the creation of a task force to “investigate misappropriations by public agents and promote the repair of damages caused” by Operation Lava Jato. At the same time, the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, said that he will ask the Federal Police to initiate an investigation to hold public agents criminally responsible. The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, said that the operation “left a cursed legacy”.