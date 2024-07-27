Iran’s government has ordered public institutions and banks to close on Sunday and asked residents to avoid leaving their homes as the country grapples with a severe heat wave, state media reported.

Iran’s National Emergency Authority said at least 225 people had been taken to hospital due to the extreme heat since Friday, while officials reported record energy consumption.

“Banks and other public institutions will be closed on Sunday in order to protect people’s health and conserve energy,” the official IRNA news agency quoted a government statement as saying.

Public sector working hours were cut in half on Saturday, the first day of the week in Iran.

The government set the opening time for banks and other government institutions at 6 a.m. on Saturday to allow people to complete their work before temperatures rise.

IRNA reported that working hours were reduced by half on Saturday, which helped save 1,000 megawatts of electricity.