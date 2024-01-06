From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/01/2024 – 9:00

Ibmec RJ is open for registration to select companies that are interested in participating in its technology projects, from the 2024.1 cycle. Companies from any segment can register to participate, and the technology solutions will be developed by the institution's students and teachers.

Interested parties must fill out the application form until January 19th. Check out the notice here. Students on undergraduate courses in the technology area at Ibmec RJ work throughout their academic training on applied projects, which are developed especially in extension disciplines.

According to Victor Machado, coordinator of Technology courses at Ibmec RJ, these subjects help students consolidate their training. “This semester we will have 11 subjects that are part of extension projects. Our intention is to generate interaction between companies and our students, who will have real challenges to solve, always following the teachers’ guidance.”

He explains that through Ibmec's project-based learning methodology, students experience the IT market. This experience allows them to develop some technical and behavioral skills throughout the course, also enabling them to form a professional portfolio that will help them in the future.

The problems solved by students within the disciplines will be presented to Ibmec RJ partner companies, which will monitor the entire development and creation process of projects focused on front-end, back-end, mobile, BI, embedded systems and cloud areas.

For students to put their knowledge into practice, Ibmec RJ also has an entrepreneurship and innovation Hub, where students take part in a program to develop business projects based on real cases. They have mentoring with professors and partner companies to achieve professional development during the course.