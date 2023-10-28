Professionals working in Brazilian public administration will be able to submit projects for the Public Spirit Award

The institute The Republic Registration for the 2023 edition of the Public Spirit Award. Professionals who work in Brazilian public administration (Union, states or municipalities) will be able to register their projects in 7 categories:

Social development;

Education;

People management;

Management and Planning;

Environment and Climate Emergency;

Health or Promotion;

Adolescent Mental Health Prevention.

According to the organization, the objective of the award is “recognize the work of public professionals whose projects are positively transforming the country”. The author of the winning project in each of the categories will receive R$10,000. The awards ceremony is scheduled for July 2024.

Registration closes on January 15th. Click here To sign up.