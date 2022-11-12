SThe renowned Institute for the World Economy in Kiel has been managed on an interim basis for more than a year. Now the decision is imminent as to who will take over the presidency in the future. The only remaining candidate is the Bonn economist Moritz Schularick. On November 17, Schularick will give an application presentation in Kiel. According to FAS information, a decision should then be made quickly as to whether he will be given the post of president or whether the search will continue.

Alexander Wulfers Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

The scientific management of the institute is currently in the hands of foreign trade expert Holger Görg and economics expert Stefan Kooths. The last full President of the IfW until 2021 was the Austrian Gabriel Felbermayr. For family reasons, he left the institute after only two and a half years in office and took over the management of the Austrian Institute for Economic Research in Vienna. Since then, the search for a successor has dragged on.

Macroeconomist Schularick, born in 1975, is one of the internationally most distinguished German economists of his generation. In his research, he has dealt a lot with financial crises, but most recently also with wealth inequality in Germany and the United States. In 2021 he won the Leibniz Prize of the German Research Foundation, one of the most important German science prizes.

In recent years, however, Schularick has also become increasingly involved in economic policy debates, as would be expected of him as IfW President. Last year his first popular science book, “The Disenchanted State”, was published, in which he criticized the German bureaucracy in the corona pandemic. In March of this year, Schularick was among the group of economists who advocated an immediate gas embargo on Russia, arguing that the German economy could handle it.







Research in Kiel traditionally focuses on globalization. The issue has recently received particular public attention due to supply bottlenecks, trade wars and concerns about dependence on Russia and China. A new president would therefore have plenty of reason to bring the Institute’s expertise into the debate.

The IfW is the oldest of the well-known German economic research institutes. It was founded in 1914 as the “Royal Institute for Maritime Transport and World Economy”. Its first director, the economist Bernhard Harms, was an important voice in the economic crises of the interwar period. Even after the war, the presidents of the IfW repeatedly initiated economic policy debates. Some of them also belonged to the council of so-called economic wise men.