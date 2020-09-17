D.he problems of the Munich Institute for Broadcasting Technology (IRT) persist. First, the research institute was involved in a legal dispute with a former patent attorney and an Italian rights marketer, in which it was about lost 200 million euros, which the Bavarian Broadcasting Corporation (BR), as the registered office, legally coordinated. Then the public law shareholders announced at the end of July that the institute would be dissolved.

Now the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reports that the public prosecutor’s office searched the institute’s premises in the course of criminal tax investigations into connection with the transactions of said patent attorney. Upon request, the BR confirms that the proceedings are directed against employees of the IRT and the former patent attorney. The BR only knew of the case since the search, it is said. It is not known on what suspicion the allegation is based. However, one wants to work “in the interests of the 14 shareholders for the best possible clarification” and “support the public prosecutor’s office in their efforts”.