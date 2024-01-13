Hashbane Interactive has released the first gameplay video of Instinctionaction and shooting first person survival with dinosaurs made with the help ofUnreal Engine 5. Simultaneously it also opened reservations via the game's official website.

In reality, the movie shows very little action and is based on the very first minutes of the game, where the protagonist Izzy wakes up confused in a lush forest and begins exploring the surroundings, collecting resources and starting to complete the bestiary of the game's creatures.

Hashbane Interactive specifies, however, that this is only the first of three gameplay videos which will be published during the year. The second, in fact, will show some fights against dinosaurs, weapons, game mechanics and some human settlements. The third, however, will focus on the destruction of the game environments, the new and other mechanics yet to be revealed.