According to the ADAC traffic club, more than 300 location signs that had already been abolished have been reintroduced across the entire republic. In Hesse, a whole series of secondary license plates were approved in addition to the respective main license plate: BID for Biedenkopf, which is used alongside MR in the Marburg-Biedenkopf district, BÜD for Büdingen in the Wetteraukreis next to FB, DI in the Darmstadt-Dieburg district next to DA, HOG for Hofgeismar and WOH for Wolfshagen in the Kassel district next to KS, USI for Usingen in the Hochtaunuskreis next to HG and WEL for Weilburg in the Limburg-Weilburg district next to LM.