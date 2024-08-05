Home page politics

From: James Warren Davis

Press Split

After the assassination attempt, Trump promised to unite the country. But his recent statements raise doubts. How does this affect his chances?

Hardly anyone can analyze the USA, its politics and the upcoming presidential elections better than he: the American political scientist James W. Davis. He is a proven expert on US politics and International Relations, has been teaching in German-speaking countries for decades. He regularly writes for IPPEN.MEDIA about the situation in the USA and the upcoming presidential election.

In the days following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump many around him began to spread the idea that he had changed. The narrative was put forward at the party conference of the republican There, the former president declared that the time had come to unite the country: “The discord and division in our society must be healed. We must heal it quickly. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a common destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart.” In the same speech, he added: “At a time when our politics too often divide us, now is the time to remember that we are all fellow citizens – we are one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

US election: How Trump is now using the assassination to divide

I must admit that I was skeptical of the idea that Trump had radically changed. I thought it was more likely that surviving an assassination attempt would further fuel Trump’s oversized ego. I was convinced that he would claim to have been saved by divine intervention, superhuman powers, or both. Call me a cynic, but I found myself asking a question familiar from the Bible: “Does a black man change his color, or a leopard his spots?”

Well, it didn’t take long for Trump to confirm my suspicions. If anyone still held out hope that we could return to the days when presidential candidates were concerned with debating issues rather than trading personal insults, those hopes were certainly dashed last week. The protestations of national unity have disappeared, replaced by divisive, ethnic and racist rhetoric.

Donald Trump: Racist attacks against blacks

Leopards can’t change their spots, but if you listen to Donald Trump, people can change the color of their skin. Answering a journalist’s question at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists, the former president claimed that Kamala Harris had suddenly “become a black person.” She used to be exclusively Indian, but now she is black! When the journalist hit back and reminded Trump that Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, had always identified as black, Trump called the journalist “horrible” (nasty) – a term he seems to reserve for smart women who challenge him.

► James W. Davis, US-American, is one of the most renowned experts on US politics and international relations. ► He studied International Relations at Michigan State University, received his doctorate in political science from Columbia University in 1995 and completed his habilitation at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munichwhere he taught until 2005. ► Since 2005 he has been Professor of International Relations and Director of the Institute of Political Science at the University of St. Gallen. ►Davis is the author of several books and has received numerous scientific awardsincluding visiting professorships and fellowships at renowned institutions.

This exchange was not an isolated incident. In a radio interview following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, Trump indulged in similar ethnic rhetoric: “First, she doesn’t like Israel. Second, she doesn’t like Jewish people. They know it, I know it, and everybody knows it, but nobody wants to say it.” The remarks were repeated at a rally in North Carolina, where the former president told listeners that Harris was “totally against the Jewish people.”

US election: How Donald Trump is squandering his chances with Jews

When reminded that the Vice President’s husband, Doug Emhoff, is Jewish, Trump agreed with a radio host, saying Emhoff is not a good Jew, but a “shitty Jew.” Strange behavior from someone who just days earlier had proclaimed that Americans are “one nation under God”! Strange, but also stupid when trying to appeal to traditional Democratic constituencies.

One of the more surprising trends of this presidential campaign has been the rise in support for Donald Trump among black Americans. Black men, who have traditionally Democrats seemed open to a second Trump presidency. However, many African-American men tend to hold very traditional views of gender roles and feel a great deal of responsibility for defending and protecting their families. Because they are sensitive to anything that could be construed as a sign of disrespect, they are unlikely to view Trump’s comments about the color of a black woman’s skin as anything other than the outrage that they indeed were.

And anyone familiar with the diversity of American Jewish life knows how sensitive American Jews are to attempts to divide them into “good Jews” and “bad Jews,” whether based on their piety, their political orientation, or their perceived loyalty to the United States or the State of Israel.

Trump is busy dividing his own party

Established Republicans were quick to recognize the dangers of Trump’s descent into the abyss of identity politics. Without mentioning Trump by name, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, himself a Republican candidate for US Senate is that it is “unacceptable and despicable to attack the identity of Vice President Harris or anyone.” One House Republican said, “Focusing on someone’s race or gender when there are many things to talk about that really matter to voters is frustrating for many of us.” Even Trump-friendly Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said it was “not a good idea for either party to play racist identity politics.”

Donald Trump has the last US election because voters in swing states perceived him as a divisive and chaotic president. To win this time, he must convince them that he has changed and could actually pursue policies that would unite the country. But how is he going to convince anyone that he can unite the country when he is busy dividing his own party?