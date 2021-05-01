1994. Siberia. Two or three coal locomotives. It could well be some strange exchange in a Russian spy movie. But not. They are the ingredients of the bizarre transfer that led Alexey Smertin (May 1, 1975) from Dinamo Barnaul to FC Zarya Leninsk-Kuznetsky. At that time, Smertin was a promising midfielder who excelled in his native Barnaul and who shared his salary with a teammate: “His name was Sergei Kormiltsev, he was relatively well known because he was international for Ukraine and he also played a match for Russia. It was normal in Russia. (share contracts) in young players. It was 25,000 rubles. 12,500 for me and 12,500 for him. I knew him well because we grew up in the same city and we were in the same academy. We were happy to be on a professional team in our hometown, we didn’t give a shit how much we made. “

This is how Smertin contextualizes The Athletic his situation before Zarya and coal entered the scene. “They played in a small town (the Zarya) with 12 or 13 coal mines. It was like an exchange. Instead of paying money, they sent one or two coal locomotives.I don’t know exactly how much, to sign me and my partner with whom I shared a salary. It’s incredible, but true, “he explains. It was not until later that our protagonist began to truly emerge and his good role in Uralan Elista and Lokomotiv in Moscow earned him his arrival at Girondins in Bordeaux.

Arrival at Chelsea with your feet on the ground

In the French league, he began to make a name for himself in elite football (he would be international 55 times) and this led him to sign for Chelsea in 2003, at the dawn of the Abramovich era. However, he had to go on loan to Portsmouth, a non-negotiable condition of the transfer. Many spoke that his signing had a lot to do with the parallel businesses of the Chelsea owner in his native Russia, but this did not matter to a Smertin who came to enjoy a course (2004-05) at Stamford Bridge.

Jiri Jarosik (left) and Alexei Smertin (right) celebrating the Premier League won by Chelsea in 2005.

EDDIE KEOGH (REUTERS)



He would win the Premier and it was done with the respect of a Mourinho who admired his honor, but a year later, aware of his limitations, he asked to leave. “Chelsea are not like Portsmouth or Charlton (they would play there later), even if you sacrifice for 90 minutes, it may not be enough (…). You have to do things quickly and wisely. Sometimes, not was able to reach that level “, acknowledges The Athletic.

Challenges below zero

After passing through Dinamo Moscow and Fulham, he would retire in 2008, having worn the captain’s armband of his national team and having participated in the 2002 World Cup and the 2004 European Championship. Now, Smertin still has stories to tell. and keeps the shape. And it is that last year he participated in an ultramarathon in Sochi that had him 25 hours playing football: “We played all night. From 5.15 in the morning. After 20 hours without stopping, I couldn’t take a single pass without feeling pain …”.

Smertin has completed all the major marathons on the planet, as reported in the aforementioned media, but perhaps the most surprising is the one he completed at Lake Baikal last year. “It was hard to pee because it was freezing,” he jokes. And it is that, the temperature was minus 20 degrees centigrade and the lake was frozen. “I’m not tall or strong, but I had a strong character and I knew my potential.”, describes himself as a footballer. A feature that has kept alive after retirement.