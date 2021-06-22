Someone reassure the Vatican, go and ring their intercom explaining that the Zan bill – which they see as smoke and mirrors – does not aggravate the penalties for the crime of sexual acts with minors, which will continue to be punished by the Criminal Code, as they know well.

Someone also tell the Vatican that it takes a lot of courage to consider oneself worthy to judge the sexual freedom of others coming from a club that has a silent and castrated sexuality by dogma, among other things with obvious lack of respect for the rules.

Someone tell the Vatican that every time you hear voices coming from there saying something about children, pedophilia and homosexuality, you just can’t take them seriously, without thinking for a moment about these last 20 years in which cases ( and we are talking only of those who have come to the surface) have multiplied and perfectly designed the lack of ethics and the lack of credibility of those who today would like to play the part of the moralizer.

Remind him of the ten-year prison sentence imposed on John J. Geoghan, a priest who raped a ten-year-old boy in 2002, of the 89 priests in Boston alone accused by The Boston Globe investigation, of the 55 priests who were later removed from office. Remember that the then archbishop of Boston Bernard Francis Law allowed many lenders, already accused, to continue to practice simply by moving them from parish, as if a move were worth a forgiveness, and let us remember when he had to deliver his resignation in the hands of John Paul II on December 13, 2002.

Remember the bankruptcy of the archdioceses of Portland, Tucson and Spokane due to claims for compensation. Remind them of Bishop John Magee and Monsignor James Moriarty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, who resigned after appalling numbers of abuse in Ireland.

And then Germany, with the abuses in the choir of the white voices of the cathedral of Regensburg. Or the estimates of Archbishop Silvano Tommasi, permanent observer of the Holy See at the UN in Geneva, who in a declaration to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, declared that, according to internal research, among the Catholic clergy between 1 , 5% and 5% were involved in child sexual abuse. Just to mention a few episodes.

It takes credibility to address certain issues and the Vatican, worse for them, just doesn’t. If tomorrow they really wanted to get serious “against homosexuality” in those parts there would be several vacancies. Other than agreed.