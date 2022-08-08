Abdoe no longer does it: buy shoes of 200 euros or more. “It used to be possible. I had that purchasing power. Now it is different.”

The 30-year-old Utrechter (who does not want to use his last name in the newspaper) loves clothes and good food. He enjoys his take away-cappuccino on a bench in the Hoog Catharijne shopping center in Utrecht. Abdoe is self-employed and works from job to job for various clients. “I cook in restaurants, paint houses or work in a shop again somewhere.” According to him, there is enough work due to the staff shortage.

Since inflation has skyrocketed, he’s been watching his spending more and more. He earns “enough” from his jobs. “I am well above the average income per month.” But money is no longer going out as fast as it was before inflation. “I used to not care about the price tag. I bought what I liked.”

Abdo now buys less expensive clothes and shoes. “Now I only buy what I need.” He likes brands like Ralph Lauren, Nike and Puma. He recently bought sports shoes from the latter. “I like shoes that run well. They are often pricey. That’s why I only bought it on sale for only 50 euros.” He points to them: they are black, with a white sole. “They’re nice, aren’t they?”

He no longer does shopping in large designer clothing stores. He now also visits the Zeeman. He bought the black short-sleeved blouse that he is wearing now. “They do have nice clothes, though.” And he will continue to do so for the time being. “You don’t know what will happen next year. Soon everything will be even more expensive. Then I better start living more consciously now.”

But there is one thing he won’t skimp on: food. He enjoys elaborate cooking for himself and for his friends. “Healthy eating is important to me. I enjoy it too. I will continue to pay for that.” Abdoe does not have a fixed budget for shopping and eating out, but thinks he will spend at least 1,000 euros a month on food. “My breakfast already costs me ten bucks a day.” For him, eating well is a must. “It is better to save on clothing.”

Illustration Stella Smienk