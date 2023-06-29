The Rayados de Monterrey team is ready to debut on matchday 1 of the 2023 Opening Tournament, and stove football with the ups and downs around the royal club has not been long in coming.
In recent days, the interest of the Diablos Rojos del Toluca squad in the attacker has been made official. Rodrigo Aguirrewho could be living his last hours as an element of Rayados.
The scarlet team lost their main attackers, in the case of Carlos González and Camilo Sanvezzo, which is why they continue to search for a new ‘killer’ for the start of the contest and in Aguirre they find the right one.
More information on Liga MX transfers:
In this regard, the striped fans are not happy with the idea that the Uruguayan forward is leaving the club, and instead they have thought that someone else should start the game.
Through the social networks of Monterrey, the fans have expressed their annoyance at the possible departure of Aguirre, detailing that the one indicated to leave has to be Rogelio Funes Mori.
Although it is true that the ‘Twin’ is one of the greatest legends of the team, a sector of the public assures that his cycle in Monterrey has come to an end, so he must leave.
The next few hours will be key to determine the near future of Rodrigo Aguirre, who has been disputing the title along with Germán Berterame and Funes Mori. Likewise, he does not look badly on his departure to a team where he will be the undisputed starter.
In 90 min we will continue reporting.
#Aguirre #striped #fans #departure #attacker #Rodrigo #Aguirre
Leave a Reply