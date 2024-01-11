Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/11/2024 – 7:50

Schools cannot oppose technological advances, but rather try to integrate them. Gradually and observing each class, devices can be an ally to learn content in a more didactic way. I am 18 years old and, during my high school education, I had the freedom to use my cell phone in the classroom to do research and reading and consult teaching materials. These tools added positively to the classes and helped me understand the content, making learning more dynamic. Furthermore, electronic devices allowed me to access other study methods that I consider easier to follow and understand the material.

Through the internet, I was also able to acquire new knowledge and hobbies, such as astronomy, which are not as in-depth in high school. With the use of interactive applications, video classes and other supporting content, I was able to develop this new curiosity about a different area. Therefore, I think that technology can be an ally for the practice of new extracurricular activities that have more to do with each person's demands.

Not long ago, I followed the debate about the use of cell phones in schools in Brazil, and I was surprised by the number of people who defended a total ban on cell phones in the classroom. I believe that the deep-rooted idea that electronics are only used for leisure and distraction contributes to strengthening this opinion. However, with proper instruction, I know that technology can become an ally in the learning of many students.

The discussion about the use of cell phones and the internet in schools also includes the topic of distractions in classrooms. Indeed, some students may not resist the urge to look at social media, but this should not immediately lead to a total ban on devices. Each class is different, and I think that the integration of electronics during classes should be done gradually and observing the class's performance. In this way, I believe that there would be no harm to the students' focus and it would provide more teaching tools.

New approaches can make materials stop being “villains”

I know that presenting cell phones as a source of study, and seeing them as a teaching tool within classrooms, is a difficult task. But the idea that learning only works with a pencil, eraser, pen and paper needs to be revised. Combining these items with the responsible use of electronic devices can improve interest in reading and mathematics, as they provide other textual types and ways of understanding arithmetic, according to each person's individuality.

Another question that arises when talking about using electronics in classes is whether it will work for students who are not as interested in school. As a student, I follow how many others feel about the traditional teaching method, which fails to spark interest in education in some. By integrating technology more into the education network, I imagine that new ways of teaching and learning will emerge, so that these people are also encouraged to perform better at school.

I think that greater integration of electronic devices during classes would be a great leap forward for education in the country. There are several teaching tools available online that approach the most difficult content in a different and easy way. This is how many subjects stopped being the “villains” for me and became less complex.

There have been many technological advances in recent times and the education system cannot oppose them, but rather try to integrate them. I believe that using new ways of studying, through cell phones, can also help other students to feel more prepared for school exams and entrance exams. If we transform electronic devices from a source of distraction to a learning tool, many advances can be achieved in Brazilian education.

__

Vozes da Educação is a weekly column written by young people from Safeguarda, a social volunteer program that helps public school students in Brazil enter university. The founder of the program, Vinícius De Andrade, and students assisted by Safeguarda in all states of the federation take turns authoring the texts. Follow the program's profile on Instagram at @salvaguarda1.

This text, written by Nickolas Eduardo Merces da Silva, 18 years old, from Betim (MG), reflects the author's opinion, not necessarily that of DW.