Benefits of semolina Suzy contains iron and potassium which improves the level of hemoglobin in the body and also keeps the heart strong. It contains protein, carbohydrates, vitamin B and vitamin E. The digestive system of the baby digests semolina easily so that there is no problem of constipation in children. Also read: Home remedies for constipation in children

When to feed baby semolina After the baby is 7 months old, you can slowly add semolina to the baby’s diet. After feeding any new thing to the baby, he should wait for 3 days to see if he is allergic to it. If the child is allergic to gluten, do not feed them semolina. The easiest way to include semolina in your baby’s diet is semolina porridge and upma. Also read: Massaging your baby with mustard oil will strengthen your bones.

How to make semolina upma You can feed your baby upma made of semolina. Let’s know the recipe of Upma made with semolina. material : Semolina, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, asafetida, turmeric, ghee, salt and hot water. Method : Take a pan and heat it by adding some ghee. After this, add cumin seeds and then mustard seeds. Allow it to turn light brown and then add water according to the amount of semolina and boil it. After boiling, add semolina slowly and keep stirring the mixture continuously. Make sure that there are no kernels in it. Now add turmeric, asafoetida and salt and cover the pot. Let it cook for five minutes on medium heat. Remove the pan from the gas and let the semolina upma cool down, then feed the baby.

Semolina porridge If your child loves sweet food then feed it with semolina porridge. It has both taste and health. material : One and a half teaspoon roasted finely semolina, one and a half teaspoon powder Jaggery, Half a teaspoon of ghee, half a cup of hot water, one cup of cow’s milk. If the child is less than one year old, do not give cow’s milk. Method : Take a pan and fry two teaspoons of semolina. Add hot water and ghee to it and mix everything slowly. There should be no lumps in it. Cook semolina on medium heat. Now add ground powder of powdered gur. Cook for 3 minutes or until thick and then turn off the gas. When the porridge thickens, keep it to cool down. Now add one cup of lukewarm milk to it. Breast milk can also be added for infants under one year of age. Also read: From what age and how to feed the milk of cow

If you are looking for a healthy alternative to baby food for your baby, then choosing semolina is right for you. This increases immunity and makes it easier for the digestive system to digest. Let us know when, how and why children should be fed with semolina.