Mexico.- This week activities were carried out on the occasion of the Day of the Boy and the Girl, in all schools in Mexico. During these 4 days, the smallest of the household carried out different dynamics such as a color party, rallies, and the well-known crazy hair day, which year after year leaves the best viral photos on the internet.

This event is celebrated almost all over the world on varying dates. While in Mexico it is celebrated on April 30 of each year, and for this reason, El Debate decided to make a small virtual dynamic in which he asked parents to show off those crazy hairstyles for Children’s Day.

As expected, the response that was obtained was impressive and the images of the little ones flooded the comment box.

Some of the images shared by parents, siblings, family and teachers showed the great creativity of the little ones, since it should be noted that part of the intention of this activity is that the children can enjoy a good day in which all the students they show different, fun and crazy.

Some of the images most voted by Internet users of El Debate, was small who took advantage of his curly hair to simulate as if they were instant soup spilled noodles.

Likewise, other girls prefer to wear headbands with very special accessories, since they made it appear that their hair was in food dishes such as cereal with milk, and fast food combos.

Other parents chose to prepare their children with somewhat elaborate hairstyles, such as a donut with braids or hair baskets and other spectacular looks that caught the attention of hundreds of Internet users.

Read more: “They are going to bury him”, a girl sings in the middle of a wake and goes viral

In the publication, a mother explained that at her daughter’s school the dynamic of crazy hairstyles was not carried out, but of costumes, so her little “Zoe” was characterized as a princess with a dress of recycled wrappers .