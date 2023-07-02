Of applications of instant messagingthe internet is full of them, pity that many of them require the telephone number; luckily for you in the great chaos of the internet there are quite a few applications that allow you to message, without giving this precious personal data.

In an age where many are desperate for privacy, this thing is gold.

Instant messaging, here are the alternatives to WhatsApp and Telegram without a telephone number

Below are 6 applications that will allow you to have private instant messaging, but above all, that does not require your telephone number; to report since subot that they are not all on the Google Play Store, and some are on the alternative F-Droid store.

1.Wire

Wire is a messaging application that offers end-to-end encryption. You can use Wire without providing your phone number. You can register using a valid email address. Downloadable from the Google Play Store at this link.

2. Threema

Threema is a messaging app that ensures the privacy and security of your messages. Does not require phone number for registration. Threema uses an identification system based on a random key generated by the app itself. Warning: this application is paid.

Threema is downloadable from this link.

3. Conversations

Conversations is a secure and encrypted instant messaging app based on XMPP (Jabber). It supports OMEMO end-to-end encryption and does not require phone number for registration. You can use an existing account or create a new XMPP account.

Conversation can be downloaded from F-Droid from this link.

4. Jami

Jami (formerly known as Ring) is a decentralized, peer-to-peer messaging, voice and video calling application. It does not require a phone number for registration and does not depend on centralized servers.

Available from F-Droid repositories via this link.

5. Briars

Briar is a secure offline messaging app that uses peer-to-peer connectivity and end-to-end encryption. It does not require a telephone number for registration and has a curious peculiarity: it can work even without internet access.

This means that it can act as a Walkie Talkie or simply as an “intercom” via Bluetooth or an intranet Wi-Fi network (therefore not connected to the global network, the internet).

Briar is available on F-Droid, via this link.

6.Kontalk Messenger

Kontalk is a secure XMPP-based instant messaging application. It doesn’t ask for your phone number to sign up, but it does use a username and password to log in (if you were used to 2000s forums and chats, this won’t be new to you).

Kontalk Messenger is available on F-Droid.

But why do many of these applications ask for the mobile number?

The reasons can be many, but here are a few.

Unique identification : Phone number is a unique identifier and virtually every person has a phone number. Using it as an identifier simplifies the process of finding and connecting users within your app.

In conclusion

Although in today’s landscape, instant messaging applications without a phone number are very unusual, as you have seen does not mean that they do not exist.

I advise you to try some of them and see which tiva is more brilliant, however it should be noted that those listed these are just some of the alternatives that the market offers and if you do some research you will probably find others.