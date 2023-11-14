Institutions and employers participating in the activities of the “Employment Minutes, with the officials of these agencies pledging to summon young people applying for vacancies who match the requirements of the positions at hand, by contacting them to complete the rest of the appointment procedures, within a period that will not take more than seven days.

In detail, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, yesterday opened the activities of the 17th session of the “Employment The institutions participating in the exhibition, he reviewed the most important job and qualification opportunities offered to the national cadres, praising the development witnessed by the exhibition this year.

This year, the “Employment

The employment fair, which concludes today, witnessed a continuous turnout from young citizens searching for job opportunities with companies and institutions in the semi-governmental and private sectors, a number of which were keen to provide platforms for conducting immediate job interviews with national cadres whose CVs are being sorted electronically.

Officials at the pavilions of institutions participating in the exhibition confirmed that once the process of sorting the CVs of applicants for jobs is completed electronically within minutes, those who fit the requirements of the jobs at hand will be summoned by contacting them to complete the rest of the appointment procedures, or fulfill the training and qualification requirements, pointing out that The procedures for appointing the Emirati cadres who will be selected during the recruitment exhibition will not take more than seven days.

Officials at the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority platform participating in the exhibition stated that this participation comes from the authority’s role as a link between members of families benefiting from social support in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the various training, education and employment platforms in the country, explaining that the authority works to support members of beneficiary families during their quest. To search for work, and to invest in the diverse and fair employment opportunities available to all beneficiaries of the Authority’s empowerment programs, in cooperation with its strategic partners, according to the individuals’ capabilities, experiences, and skills, and within all age stages, to enable them, through positive participation, to contribute to improving their reality and future, and achieving a decent life for themselves and their families. Especially since the social financial support provided by the Authority is linked to the commitment and positive interaction of the beneficiaries with the opportunities provided by the Authority in terms of training, qualification, education and employment.

On its platform at the exhibition, the Authority provides six workshops daily for members of beneficiary families in Abu Dhabi, and individual sessions to enhance the CV development skills of job seekers among the Authority’s beneficiaries, in cooperation with companies specialized in employment and developing job search skills, including the Ma’een Consulting and Training Company.

While the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, during its participation in the exhibition, displays vacant job opportunities for job seekers in various banking and insurance specializations, attracting national cadres, competencies and expertise, in addition to encouraging graduates to begin their professional careers and supporting them, which enhances the goals of Emiratisation in the banking and financial sector, as it seeks The Central Bank to support its plans and programs in the field of Emiratisation and employing young national cadres who graduate from universities and educational institutions.

• 3,000 job opportunities offered by 100 employers participating in the “Employment