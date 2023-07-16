Instant Family: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Canale 5

This evening, Sunday 16 July 2023, Instant Family is broadcast on Canale 5. The film is directed by Sean Anders and is an American comedy starring Rose Byrne. Here’s what the plot is and who is part of the cast.

Plot

Let’s start with the plot. Instant Family tells the story of a couple made up of Pete and Ellie Wagner who are tired of being continually mocked by their relatives. They believe they wouldn’t be able to handle children, so they choose to adopt one. Lizzy, a teenager, arrives at her house, accompanied by her two brothers Juan and Lita. Pete and Ellie want to teach their family a lesson and prove they have what it takes to be a parent. Everything seems to go in the right direction, so as to make the experience almost pleasant, but things start to get more and more complicated and spouses will begin to doubt their choice.

Instant Family: the cast of the film

Now that we’ve seen the plot, let’s move on to the cast. Here is the list of actors and their respective characters:

Mark WahlbergPete

Rose ByrneEllie

Isabela MonerLizzy

Gustavo QuirozJuan

Julianna GamizLita

Octavia SpencerKaren

Tig Notaro: Sharon

Tom Segura: Russ

Allyn RachelKim

Brittney RentschlerLinda

Jody ThompsonJim

Margo Martindale: Grandma Sandy

Julie HagertyJan

Michael O’KeefeJerry

Joan CusackMrs. Howard

Streaming and TV

Where to see Instant Family on live TV and live streaming? As already mentioned, the film is broadcast this evening, Sunday 16 July 2023, on Canale 5. To follow the live television broadcast, it is necessary to tune in to key 5 on the remote control. Those who want to follow the film in live streaming can access for free after registering at Mediaset Play. Once logged in, it will be possible to choose the live channel to follow both via desktop and via app.