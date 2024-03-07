Fotos are the responsibility of the smartphone? Maybe for a quick picture in between! But if you value the careful capture of a moment for eternity, you will still use the camera. As the German market research institute GfK announced on Thursday, last year the industry sold fewer than a million digital cameras nationwide for the first time in more than two decades.

Including so-called action cams and camcorders, 964,000 units were sold across all product categories. That was 8 percent less than the year before. At the height of the digital camera boom in 2008, 9.3 million devices were sold nationwide. With the advent of the smartphone, however, the great sales times for cameras seem to be over. The ongoing decline in sales last year also had consequences for industry revenue. The sales of camera providers in Germany amounted to 636 million euros. That was 1.5 percent less than in 2022. A decade and a half ago, the industry still had revenues of almost 2 billion euros per year from digital cameras.





However, there are currently two bright spots on the horizon for the industry: On the one hand, instant cameras, which develop a paper film immediately after it is released, fix it and eject it as a finished image, are selling brilliantly. On the other hand, mirrorless system cameras are enjoying a steep rise in popularity. The designers of these CSC devices, also known as Compact System Cameras, like to draw on the design of old Leica or Canon photo film cameras from the 1950s in terms of form and functionality. Sales of modern system devices in Germany increased by 12 percent to a quarter of a million devices in 2022. This meant that manufacturers in this country earned almost 420 million euros. That was 8 percent more than in the previous year.

Unlike classic digital single-lens reflex cameras (DSLR), CSC devices do not need a mirror to redirect the light rays into the viewfinder. They don't have any corresponding mechanisms inside them. They have a direct line of sight through the lens to the sensor. The elimination of the oscillating mirror makes a system camera more compact and lighter. From Canon to Nikon and Sony, all major camera manufacturers now offer mirrorless models.

In contrast, the industry leaders are withdrawing from the market for SLR cameras. 61,000 DSLR devices were sold in Germany in 2023. That was a decrease of 28 percent compared to the previous year. The industry turnover amounted to 38 million euros. That corresponded to a minus of 40 percent. While sales of DSLR lenses slipped by 30 percent to 82,000 units and sales fell by 36 percent to 48 million euros, the sales and revenue figures for CSC lenses are stable. Sales fell only slightly to 369,000 lenses sold, while sales grew slightly to 327 million euros.

However, according to GfK, instant cameras, such as those you might still know from the 1970s, recorded high sales figures. 490,000 units were sold in Germany last year. That was an increase of 6 percent. Sales rose by 4 percent to 48 million euros. Added to this is the follow-up business with films and special papers, which generated additional sales of 45 million euros. The total turnover for instant cameras in Germany is estimated at around 90 million euros.