The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed the availability of a mechanism that allows the value of annual financial contributions to be paid in installments for private sector companies that are not committed to achieving and fulfilling the Emiratisation targets required of them, in coordination with the Ministry, pointing out that this decision comes after expanding the base of private establishments targeted by Emiratisation to include companies and institutions. Individuals whose employees range from 20 to 49 in specific economic activities, in implementation of a decision issued by the Council of Ministers in this regard.

And the Ministry stated, in the latest issue of its “Labour Market” magazine, that the value of the annual financial contributions prescribed for establishments that are not committed to the Emiratisation goals amounts to 96 thousand dirhams for the citizen who has not been appointed, and the collection begins as of January 2025 for the target of 2024. While the total financial contributions will rise to 108 thousand dirhams in January 2026, compared to the target for 2025.

She stated that the decision to expand the base of the establishments targeted for localization aims to increase the number of citizens working for the targeted establishments operating within 14 main economic activities in selected activities, by appointing at least one citizen next year (2024), and another citizen in 2025, as the establishment is committed to By appointing a replacement citizen within a maximum of two months, or paying the financial contributions prescribed for the target year in the event that it reduces the number of citizens it has after the end of the targeting year, explaining that the facilities targeted by the expansion decision include: information and communications, financial activities and insurance activities, real estate activities, professional activities Scientific and technical, administrative and support services activities, education, activities in the field of human health and social work, arts and entertainment, mining and quarrying, manufacturing industries, construction, wholesale and retail trade, transportation and warehousing, and accommodation and hospitality services activities.

The ministry indicated that this decision came based on a study of economic activities and the reality of the selected establishments that employ 20 to 49 workers. sectors, which constitutes a strong impetus for Emiratisation, accelerating the achievement of its objectives and enhancing the contribution of the private sector in this national file. The Ministry stressed that expanding the base of establishments targeted for Emiratisation will have a positive impact and gains on citizens and establishments as well, which can benefit from the support of the (Nafes) program, which provides the private sector with qualified Emirati cadres, who are able to work efficiently in various economic sectors in the country, stressing The establishments targeted by the implementation of the decision will be determined according to the 14 economic activities, as well as according to data, such as the type of jobs, the work environment, the geographical location, the nature of growth in economic activity, and localization priorities, provided that the establishments are informed of their targets through the Ministry’s digital channels.

The Ministry pledged to apply the provisions of the Council of Ministers decision, its amendments, and any other specific fines stipulated in the legislation in force, if any manipulation, fraud, or fake settlement was proven by the facility, or the provision of incorrect data.