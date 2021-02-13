The Prevention and Safety Authority in Sharjah confirmed that, during the past year, it installed a safety system in 2770 facilities, for early detection of fire in innovative ways and for self-notification of civil defense by sending electronic signals, which led to improving readiness and reducing fire accidents in the emirate due to the strength of effective response to fire situations.

She added that the authority, according to annual statistics, visited 7189 commercial, industrial and residential establishments, to ensure their compliance with the laws and precautionary conditions that ensure the reduction of the level of risks in them, noting that the visits included ensuring the implementation of security and safety standards and educating the owners of buildings and facilities of the importance of correcting the observations that are monitored to avoid accidents. And fires.





