The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has started replacing the old electrical meters in the Al Nud area, as 717 new smart meters have been installed out of the 1,500 that are being replaced in the region, in continuation of the authority’s plan to convert all meters in the Emirate of Sharjah into smart.

The authority indicated that this step comes after the completion of the installation of meters in several areas, including Al-Layyah, Al-Khaldiyah, Al-Raq’a Al-Hamra, and other other areas, noting that it is working alongside replacing old meters to take the necessary measures to maintain distribution panels to provide security and safety for the residents of the emirate.

She emphasized that the project of replacing old meters with smart ones is one of the most important projects implemented by the authority as part of its strategy towards digital transformation, which aims to improve the level of services for the better. And obtaining detailed information to help him modify his consumption pattern.

She pointed out that the smart meters project is not limited to installing meters only, but includes full support for the infrastructure needed by the project, such as changing old electrical circuit breakers, maintenance work following the end of installation work, in addition to the high technical specifications required by the authority in all components of the smart meter. Which matches the highest specifications and international quality standards, with the aim of providing better service to subscribers, accurate reading of meters, bill calculation procedures, reducing waste and saving energy.

The authority stated that it is continuing to implement an integrated plan to change old meters in different areas in the Emirate of Sharjah, whether residential, commercial or industrial areas, noting that the replacement of meters in the water and electricity networks is carried out according to the schedule set by the authority to complete the replacement process and develop services.

She stated that there are a number of areas in which work is underway to switch meters, including Al-Qarain, Maysaloun and industrial areas, noting that soon all areas of Sharjah will be covered with smart meters.





