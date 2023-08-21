Sand Integrated Facilities Management Company announced the installation of more than 612 early warning “safety” devices, and the receipt of more than 740 registration requests during the first half of this year, bringing the total number of establishments registered in the system to 10,367 establishments, in partnership and coordination with the Prevention Authority. And safety in Sharjah and the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, which contributes to achieving the highest levels of security and public safety in the emirate.

The Director of Projects Management, Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Midfa, said that the installation of the “Aman” system is a real indication of the awareness of the authorities and establishments of the importance of the system to protect members of society from the dangers of fires around the clock, within an integrated alarm system equipped with the latest modern technologies for immediate notification in the event of a fire or fire. Emergency. Al-Midfa stressed the continuous endeavor to reach all the agencies and facilities to which the decision to install and connect the “safety” system applies to protect buildings from fires and accidents at the end of this year, pointing to the launch of the electronic system for registration in it, in addition to the possibility of communicating with “Sand”.

He continued that the installation of a “safety” system contributes to reducing the occurrence of fires, and to the speedy response of the rescue and firefighting teams in the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, and thus avoiding human and material losses and their repercussions, through early detection of fires, reiterating his call to government and private agencies, industrial and commercial facilities, and residential buildings. To install an early warning system «AMAN» in order to reach a society free from dangers. The early warning system works to link the fire systems in the facilities with the operations room of the General Directorate of Civil Defense and the operations and communication room in “Sand”, which allows obtaining immediate notification in the event of a fire in the facility.

Aman adopts advanced technology to locate fires when they occur, and to alert the concerned teams immediately. While the technical teams in the “Sand” laboratory are working on developing the protocol on which the system operates, so that services can be added that increase risk prevention in facilities, and the team also tests the technical devices available in the market, and adopts what is in accordance with the approved international specifications.