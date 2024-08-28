Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipality cancelled the inauguration of three statues of political figures from the country that were to be installed in August in different parts of the city. There were already dates and invitations, but at the last minute the events were suspended, announced Councilwoman Austria Galindo, coordinator of the Nomenclature and Cultural Heritage Commission.

The monoliths are of Manuel Gómez Morín, founder of the National Action Party (PAN), which was planned to be placed in a park on Manuel Gómez Morín Avenue and Del Estanque Street. A statue of Heberto Castillo, founder of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) would be placed in the park of the Hidalgo neighborhood and of the former PAN mayor, Francisco Villarreal Torres, on the corner of Azucenas Street and Juárez Avenue. In addition, the bust of the PRI member Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta was going to be relocated from the Anapra community center to Borunda Park, but the event did not take place either. The councilwoman said that the public parks where the pieces are going to be installed are already prepared, and yesterday work began on the space where the Francisco Villarreal Torres bust will be located. “I am very sorry, because it was an agreement in the City Council, it was the work of the commissions of different factions. My Nomenclature Commission is made up of councilors from different factions and I believe that we worked in a very coordinated and collaborative way to be able to remove those three monuments and the relocation of the bust of Colosio,” she said. She said that the statues have been ready since last year. The one of Francisco Villarreal was donated in the previous administration by a group of citizens, who covered the costs of the creation of the piece and the installation. In the case of the works of Heberto Castillo and Manuel Gómez Morín, the Municipality invested 3 million pesos for its elaboration. Galindo indicated that the inaugurations were going to take place once a week, the first of Heberto Castillo was scheduled for August 15; that of Manuel Gómez Morín, August 22 and the bust of Colosio for August 29. In the case of the monument of Francisco Villareal, the date was pending, but in that case there were delays in the permit that the Directorate of Urban Development issued for the location of the statue. “There is no apparent explanation, there is no date, and I cannot go and get the piece and put it up, it is in the artist’s warehouse,” she said. “I am very sorry that it is politicized because the truth is that we worked hard in the commission to be able to remove it. There is no reason to have stopped it, in the end they are characters who marked history, the City Council approves it, and in the end it is a more political decision that the monuments do not come out.” The Municipality’s version was sought to find out the reasons for the cancellation of the inaugurations, through the Coordination of Social Communication, but there was no response. (Araly Castañón)

[email protected]