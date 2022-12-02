A rather long wait had to be faced by the festivals of the CNOP and the CTM in Salvador Alvaradosince according to tradition, at the beginning of December the verbena It was already in operation, however, this year it will be until December 4 when they are installed, because just yesterday the council authorized the return of this tradition to the Municipal Square.

We recommend you read:

This is a topic that merchants of the two organizations that are part of the verbena they were looking forward to, however, the one that did not receive this news with great pleasure is the Évora National Chamber of Commerce, chaired by Carlos Alonso Orduño, because this organization had requested town hall that the verbena be moved to Ferrocarril avenue, so as not to affect the sales of formal commerce; not being favored, they expressed their dissatisfaction with the City hall.