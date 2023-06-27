It is the 4th time that the government has failed to install a collegiate on MP that expands the range of exemption from Income Tax

The installation meetings of two mixed committees of MPs (provisional measures) of the National Congress this Tuesday (June 27, 2023) were again cancelled. The fact marks yet another failure by the government to articulate the formation of collegiate bodies. There is no indication, so far, of a new date for the installations.

One of the MPs that has not yet had its mixed commission installed is the amendment to the IRPF (Individual Income Tax) table. It was the 4th time that the government tried to install the collegiate of the MP 1,171, of 2023.

The issue is important for the government because it is a measure that moves in the direction of a campaign promise by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which is the exemption from income tax of R$ 5,000. The current MP exempts income tax for those who receive up to R$ 2,112 per month, starting in May.

In addition, the text also establishes that income received by individuals in financial investments, controlled entities and trusts abroad on income tax. The MP is valid until August 28.

The 2nd MP that would have its mixed commission installed is that of works destined to Basic Education (MP 1,174 of 2023). It was the 3rd time the government tried to install it without success.

One of the problems for the commissions to be installed is the lack of indications of deputies. The background is the impasse between the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), on the rite of analysis of MPs, which continues.

On June 16, Lira met with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and addressed, among other topics, the subject. After the meeting, he informed that the president committed to edit fewer provisional measures, which, according to him, is a “Anxiety of the National Congress”.

like the Power360 showed, Lula is the president who most edits MPs at the beginning of his government. In his 3rd term, Lula has published 21 MPs. Only his 2nd government (2007-2010) surpassed the current number. There were 31 measures from January 1 to May 26, 2007.

As a comparison, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had published 14 MPs in the same period of 2019. Provisional measures take effect as soon as they are published, but need to be approved by Congress within 120 days. If congressmen do not vote or do not approve the measures, they lose effect.

On June 15, the day before Lira and Lula’s meeting, Pacheco reinforced that provisional measures will have joint committees in Congress. The statement indicated that the Senate president will not back down and the impasse will remain on the issue, despite pressure from Lira.

The joint commissions –with deputies and senators– to analyze MPs officially returned on March 23rd. The rite was the target of an institutional impasse between Pacheco and Lira. What began with a draft of a joint act, in February 2023, ended in a unilateral act by the senator.