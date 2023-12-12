Initially scheduled for this Tuesday (Dec 12), the change of the oldest senator on the committee caused the postponement

The installation of Braskem's CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) was postponed until Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023), at 9 am (Brasília time). Initially scheduled for this Tuesday (Dec 12), the change of the oldest senator to join the commission caused the start of activities to be extended.

On Monday (Dec 11), the PSD nominated the senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA) to the collegiate, and he became the oldest member of the CPI. According to the rules, it is up to him to appoint and install the commission. Before the appointment, the person holding this position was Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), author of the commission's request.

Earlier, Renan confirmed that his political group defends that the senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) be the president of the CPI.

One of the resistances to the creation of the commission is that of the PT, specifically the leader of the Government in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA). There is an assessment that the CPI could expand the crisis involving Braskem. The party only made the nominations on Monday (Dec 11).

The CPI worries Planalto. Petrobras, controlled by the government, has around 35% stake in Braskem. The CPI investigations could have an impact on the state-owned company. The opposition in the Senate could take the opportunity to summon politicians for cases related to corruption targeted by the Lava Jato operation, for example.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met for almost two and a half hours this Tuesday morning (Dec 12) with politicians from Alagoas to discuss the emergency in Maceió due to the subsidence of the ground in 5 neighborhoods of the city. The problem was caused by the extraction of rock salt in the capital of Alagoas carried out by Braskem. The PT member intends to hold a new meeting with the state's group of deputies and senators, but there is no set date.

UNDERSTAND THE BRASKEM CASE

On December 1st, the federal government declared an emergency in the city of Maceió due to the sinking of the ground in neighborhoods of the city. In total, the environmental disaster affected approximately 55,000 people – who were relocated – and 14,000 properties, all unoccupied.

Sinking and the appearance of cracks in the ground were recorded in 5 neighborhoods in the capital of Alagoas: Pinheiro, Mutange, Bebedouro, Bom Parto and Farol.

The problem, however, is not recent. In March 2018, residents of the Pinheiro neighborhood reported tremors and cracks in the ground. The same reports were repeated in 4 other neighborhoods in the capital of Alagoas.

Since 1976, the company has operated in the region with authorization from the public authorities. In total, Braskem drilled 35 wells near the Mundaú lagoon, but only 4 were in operation in 2018.

Based on the reports, 54 specialists from the SGB (Brazilian Geological Survey) carried out technical studies in the region. After 1 year, in 2019, it was concluded that the cracks and tremors were related to the extraction of minerals carried out by Braskem. The environmental licenses were suspended and, in November 2019, the company announced the closure of activities at the site. From this, the wells were blocked and the residents of the region were relocated through the “Financial Compensation Program”signed between Braskem and public bodies.

On July 20, 2023, the company signed an agreement with the city hall of the city of Alagoas that guaranteed the city compensation of R$1.7 billion. According to a note released by the city hall at the time, the resources would be allocated to carrying out structural works and the creation of the FAM (Residents Support Fund). Here's the complete of the agreement (PDF – 2 MB).

