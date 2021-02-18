The Pskov region will receive 5 billion rubles for social and economic development under an individual program. This, as well as support for a special economic zone (SEZ), can solve such problems of the population as low incomes and high unemployment, State Duma deputies and experts said following the visit of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to the region. As reported to Izvestia in the Ministry of Economics, by 2024, thanks to the help of the federal center, the region will also attract about 24 billion rubles of investments.

Carelessly

The Pskov region has become the fourth region with an individual development program, which Mikhail Mishustin visited this year. Such trips, in his opinion, showed that the subjects cannot yet fully develop without the help of the federal center.

Approximately every third resident of the Pskov region is elderly, so the issue of building social facilities is especially relevant. During this visit, the prime minister decided to check the “Social town” in the village of Borisovichi, intended for living under the supervision of social workers for more than 100 people. The construction of the institution began in 2013. True, retirees are still waiting for settlement, because from 2016 to 2019 the project was frozen due to the termination of funding. About 400 million rubles will be allocated from the federal budget to complete construction from 2020 to 2022, Olga Evstigneeva, chairman of the Pskov Region Social Protection Committee, told Izvestia. The Social City will accommodate 117 people who will be looked after around the clock.

Everything possible should be done to commission the facility as soon as possible, because all the necessary funds are available for this, Mikhail Mishustin noted.

– We should have sounded the alarm harder over these nine years, because when everything has been planned for us since 2012 and construction has begun in 2013, our dear potential residents are still waiting. I just say this that it is unacceptable when everything is there – both a project and a great idea – to do this for so long and carelessly, – the prime minister said at a meeting with public figures.

The institution, on the one hand, must be multifunctional and meet all the needs of people. But on the other hand, it is necessary that the elderly have the opportunity to communicate freely with relatives.

Also, in addition to social infrastructure, Mikhail Mishustin went to the Moglino SEZ, where he visited the Titan-Polymer and Nor-Maali plants and met with residents of this zone. During the conversation, the prime minister recalled that according to the individual development program approved in 2020, the Pskov region will receive 5 billion rubles until 2024. These funds, he said, will be spent by local authorities on priority tasks. Also, they should not forget about the advantageous geographical position.

– Your industrial cluster continues to develop actively. It is very well located: on the one hand, the border with the European Union, on the other hand, the entire EAEU. And including through the territory of the Russian Federation, both products can be exported, and they can come to you. Without a doubt, the business that operates here can focus on two large markets at once, – said the Prime Minister at a meeting with local officials and businessmen.

Meanwhile, for the development of the SEZ, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will discuss the possibility of expanding state support measures to new enterprises created for the production of components. However, not only money, but also the human factor is of great importance in the success of a business, recalled Mikhail Mishustin. For example, in China, the expression “the investor is our emperor” is widespread.

– I would like to wish that colleagues, zone administrators treat you as written on this slogan, – said the head of the Cabinet.

To improve the quality of life, you need to start with basic things – for example, access to quality medicine. At a meeting with Governor Mikhail Vedernikov, the Prime Minister recalled that the region will be allocated funds to modernize primary health care.

– We will receive almost 500 million rubles annually, this will allow, among other things, to repair polyclinics and hospitals in districts, some of which have not seen this repair for decades, are practically in disrepair, and, of course, most importantly, they will be able to buy the necessary medical equipment, good, modern, – confirmed the head of the region.

Exit plans

The program of individual development of the Pskov region is being implemented as planned, the press service of the Ministry of Economics told Izvestia.

“By 2024, based on the results of the implementation of the individual program, it is planned to create 760 jobs, as well as to attract about 24 billion rubles of investments to the territory of the Pskov region,” the ministry said in its response.

Although formally the maximum share of the gross regional product (GRP) of the Pskov region is formed by industry, local businesses find it difficult to compete with the largest industrial entities, Yelena Anisimova, head of the regional ratings group, told Izvestia.

– There are no large deposits or industrial enterprises on the territory of the region, thanks to which the GRP could be high. At the same time, the share of agriculture is large – over 10%. However, it is not very marginal if there is no deep processing. As a result, according to the nominal GRP, the region is almost in the last ten subjects, the expert said.

In 2020, the Ministry of Economic Development allocated 900 million rubles to support the Pskov SEZ, the press service of the department specified. In total, 3.9 billion rubles will be spent on the creation of the infrastructure of the economic zone. At the expense of these funds, engineering networks and transport infrastructure will be built on the territory. By 2024, it is planned to fully provide the engineering infrastructure for the new site for investors “Moglino-2”, explained in the Ministry of Economics. Now on the territory of “Moglino” 17 residents are registered, who have already invested 7.8 billion rubles. At the end of 2019, the SEZ was recognized as effective: the value of the aggregate calculated indicator is 87%.

However, the Pskov economic zone has the most modest result of all industrial-production SEZs, emphasized Elena Anisimova. Partly due to the fact that in “Moglino” budget funds have not been fully spent on the construction of infrastructure. This could have happened for several reasons. Perhaps the entrepreneurs did not have time to close the state contract or the previously planned facilities were not needed. All of these options can work. After going through each item, you can develop an action plan and try to improve the results for the next check.

– Each of these indicators needs to be analyzed. If the amount of taxes paid is below the plan, then either the plan is overstated, or the enterprises are not ready to produce such a volume of products as it was previously assumed. The solution may be to revise the plan or attract new residents, – said Elena Anisimova.

Along with economic problems, there are social ones. Salaries in the region are about 60% of the national average (and the lowest in the Northwestern Federal District), unemployment is also above average, the expert noted.

The State Duma does not exclude that aid from the federal center may be increased.

“If 5 billion rubles is not enough for the region, funds will be added,” Yevgeny Fedorov, a member of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes, a deputy from the Pskov Region, told Izvestia.

Additional financing, in his opinion, can be directed to solving transport problems, as well as to the social sphere in general.