Instalaza projects a investment of 52 million of euros for the construction of a new industrial plant in Zaragoza. The company, specialized in the defense sector, already has facilities in the Aragonese capital where it was born in 1943.

The investment, declared today of Autonomous Interest in the Government Council, will be destined to create and expand the industrial plant in the area of ​​Zaragoza in order to respond to current and future needs in the defense sector both for export and for Spain.

In addition, the activity that will be carried out in these facilities will also include research and development projects of new technologies in the defense sector.

In this way, it is intended invest in R&D for technologies of missions, in addition to expanding infrastructure to produce subsystems for missiles and other munitions. The investment will also include the start-up of a pilot plant for the manufacture of composite propellants and cst-cured explosives, as well as the construction and start-up of the high-capacity industrial plant for these propellants. The project also includes the creation of the new central offices and the inert matter industrial plant.

This Instalaza project, which already began to take shape in 20023, will be carried out in several phases. The forecast is that it will be completed in 2027. During this period, a first phase focused on the design and manufacturing capability of missile systems and subsystems. In the second phasethe focus will be on the manufacturing capacity of other solid propellants.

The company, today a benchmark in the defense sector, foresees that between 100 and 120 direct jobs are generatedalthough the figure could reach 190 once the second phase is completed. Currently, it employs 250 people.

The company has a plant in the center of Zaragoza, as well as two more nearby, in the southern area. It also has a maneuver field and a ballistic laboratory, which is located within the San Gregorio Maneuver Field. From an economic point of view, it is present in more than 35 countries and exports approximately 75% of production.

Instalaza participates in the FEDER Aragón 2021-2027 operational program of aid corresponding to 2024 for business projects for Digital Transformation and Industrial Development in Aragon (TDI-FEDER Line in the PAIP framework), among other actions.