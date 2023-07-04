Developed by Meta, Twitter’s new competitor reproduces the main tools of Elon Musk’s social network

The supposed rival of Twitter developed by Instagram arrived this Monday (3.July 2023) in the US App Store for pre-download. The app called “Threads” should be available to North Americans this 5th (6.jul), according to the app store.

“Threads are where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics they care about today to what’s trending tomorrow. Whatever your interests, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”, explained the App Store in the description provided by the social network.

Even as a standalone app, Threads will be partially integrated with Instagram. Followers of an Instagram profile will receive a notification to follow the new account on the neighboring platform. That way, instead of rebuilding an audience from scratch, Threads users will already have their existing audience coming from Instagram, and they can also keep the same username on both platforms.

Users of the social network created by Meta will also be able to like, comment, republish and share text posts, similarly to the tools already available on Twitter. Additionally, users will be able to toggle which audience can respond to posts, ranging from “all”, “people you follow” or just those mentioned in the post.

The launch of the new application from Mark Zuckerberg’s company was already being speculated since May of this year. Also on this Monday (July 3), the Google Play app store showed the app available in European countries, such as Germany, Italy and France.

On Saturday, the CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, announced that the social network will start to limit the number of tweets from unverified accounts, that is, those that do not subscribe to Twitter Blue, the paid verification seal. According to Musk, the measure is temporary.

“Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified and 400 for new unverified”declared Musk in his 2nd announcement.

According to the CEO, the new limits will be 10,000 tweets per day for verified users, 1,000 for unverified and 500 for new, unverified accounts. This is the 3rd time that Elon Musk has announced the new limits. Since then, the platform has been showing instabilities.

When a user reaches the reading limit provided by the social network, Twitter displays the following message: “Limit rate exceeded. Please wait a moment and try again”.