Find out all about Instagram’s newest feature, My Week, which allows users to publish their Stories between 24 hours and a week.

Instagram, a platform characterized by constant innovation, plans to introduce a new feature called “My Week”. This function aims to the current story format on Instagram to expand and redesign, representing a significant change in the way content is shared on the platform.

“My Week” or “My Week”: Stories with a duration of up to 7 days

My Week allows users to keep their stories visible for up to seven days – a significant change from the previous 24 hours. This increased visibility opens up new opportunities for creative expression and allows users to share their experiences over a longer period of time.

A key aspect of My Week is the flexibility it offers users. They can decide which of their stories they want to add or remove during this period. This option provides greater control over the content presented and its narrative throughout the week.

The “My Week” function is currently still in the development phase. An exact date for the introduction of this new feature on Instagram is not yet known. The introduction of “My Week” could bring about a significant change in the use of Instagram Stories. It adds an interesting component to the momentariness of the platform by allowing users to tell their stories over a longer duration.

In addition to “My Week”: An overview of other exciting Instagram updates

In addition to “My Week”, there are further updates on Instagram: Meta’s Threads app now enables deleting the Threads account without affecting the Instagram account. Threads is also preparing for the EU market, which promises new networking opportunities. Instagram has also introduced a function that allows users to Share replies to posts in your Instagram storiespromoting interaction and community engagement.