A few days ago, Yahaira Plasencia became the protagonist of a new ampay together with the Cuban Nesty and caused an uproar among her followers. Now, the sauce boat has returned to give something to talk about, but for a peculiar Instagram video in which she shows her mother, Gloria Quintanilla, while she shows off her singing ability.

Through the clip that she shared in her stories, the interpreter of songs like “Dime”, “And I said no” and “Cobarde”, evidenced her mother by singing the single “¡Basta ya!”, One of the greatest hits of the Puerto Rican Olga Tañón, while they were traveling inside a car. In this way, he confirmed that talent runs in the family.

“If my life left to your fate, my path will be a cemetery, ay. And enough now, from your unconsciousness, in this absurd way, of seeing every day how you throw away my heart, what I give you, with so much faith to see happiness in you “, says part of the fragment that Doña Gloria Quintanilla sang in the Instagram video.

Yahaira Plasencia was moved and proud to see her mother singing. For this reason, while he was recording it, he commented and wrote in his publication “That mommy … that dick.”

Yahaira Plasencia speaks after ampay with Nesty

In conversation with the program Amor y fuego, Yahaira Plasencia spoke about her ampay with Nesty and made it clear that she is free to do what she sees fit with her life.

“There is a super cute friendship, but this Sunday was a matter of the moment (…) We all went to a friend’s apartment, we were all calm,” he said.

When asked about her relationship with Pancho Rodríguez, the sauce boat added: “I’m single, I don’t have any kind of relationship with anyone. I’m calm and I don’t have to explain myself to anyone. I do not want to put Pancho Rodríguez at all because he is a friend ”.