Instagram once again aims to enhance interaction between users, this time refreshing the function already made famous by its use in stories.

The idea of ​​including polls in the comments is not one that leaves one astonished, since in the past some leakers had suspected its possible inclusion. This move, coordinated by the head of Instagram Adam Mosseriseems to be pushing in the direction of remaining competitive towards competing platforms such as X. It is precisely in the comments field of theex Twitter that a similar functionality has already been widely implemented for some time with moderate success. The new use of this tool will serve to offer companies and creators an additional opportunity to increase interaction with their audience and take advantage of user feedback, or even simply as a means of entertainment and leisure.

Your opinion matters The iconic poll sticker in Instagram Stories The information in our hands to date suggests that polls in the comments will have a look visually similar to those used in the storieswhere for some years they have been present in the form of stickers. See also To know the 'Baticave': Robert Pattinson says he will do 'nopor' if The Batman fails Users will be given the opportunity to trigger questions, answer them and then be able to verify how many participated, opting for a specific choice. At the moment it is not yet clear whether the surveys will have an expiry date after being published, nor whether users will be able to select various time intervals to receive responses as happens on Twitter.

For these details it is best to update yourself until Instagram has officially released the function.