





Instagram is warning users that it will start asking for information about race and ethnicity. The data collected will form part of a study on the subject. They will be encrypted and cannot be linked to the user’s profile, guarantees the company.

As the social network explains, the goal is to better understand how different communities are affected by the platform. The initiative only applies to the United States, at least for now, and to a group of users that the company will select as a sample for this study.

In a video shared on Twitter, CEO Adam Mosseri explained the move. “If we want to ensure that Instagram is fair and equitable as an experience, we need to understand how it is being embraced by different communities.”

In the shared information, the social network of the Meta group also explains that people selected to participate in the research can choose to stay out of it. Those who decide to participate are guaranteed not to see their experience on the platform affected by the answers given in the survey.

Users’ answers will be encrypted and distributed among the analysis partners, through algorithms that define who will save what and that guarantee the impossibility of associating the answers with the users who gave them. Responses to the surveys themselves will be deleted after 30 days.

Those selected will see a YouGov tag on the wall which, once followed, leads to a survey. The data collected will be analyzed by researchers from the University of South Texas, University of Central Florida, Texas Southern University, University of Central Florida, University of the Northeast and Oasis Labs.

The promise of combating discrimination is an old one at Meta, which has been the target of several criticisms about the company’s effective effort to combat hate speech and disinformation on its platforms, namely, against minorities.

The pressure for more measures against these phenomena rose in tone, after the release of the so-called Facebook Papers. The case revealed internal company documents, with indications that the social network gave priority to profit, to the detriment of measures to combat hate speech and disinformation.

However, on Instagram, there is an effort to move away from these accusations. As the company’s CEO recalls in the video published on Twitter, explaining this new initiative, the social network has since 2020 a specific team to ensure a fair and non-discriminatory development of products. This team also reviews tags and curates content, to ensure that each community has the best possible experience with the platform, also highlighted Adam Mosseri.



