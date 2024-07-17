Mental health is an important issue in society that should not be taken lightly. People spend many hours a week on social media and their behavior can be affected by their use of these. To fully study the possible relationship between the two, Instagram will work with the Center for Open Science to produce a study.

Meta will give the Center for Open Science access to Instagram data for six months, including information on how many accounts a teen typically follows and how long they spend on the app, as well as account settings and more.

According to the report, Meta will not provide access to users’ demographic information, including posts, comments or messages. This would be a kind of invasion of their privacy.

Through this program, the Center for Open Science will receive seven research proposals in different areas related to adolescent mental health. It is worth noting that Meta will not be involved in the process. The researchers will have to recruit the subjects and also contact their parents.

“Parents, policy makers, academics and technology companies are grappling with how best to support young people as they navigate online spaces, but we need more data to understand the full picture.“,” said Curtiss Cobb, Meta’s vice president of research, in a statement.

Instagram and its relationship with the mental health of young people

It is no lie that Instagram has enough security filters so that users can browse the application in a safe environment, the problem is that the way in which young people interact with said app can be a complicated issue.

This is the first time we’ve seen Meta taking real action on the matter and supporting researchers to conduct studies that can generate answers that, in turn, give us a better idea of ​​people’s mental health.

We’ll see what kind of research is carried out and whether a real relationship is actually found between Instagram use and people’s mental health, which sounds obvious, but can be more complex. What do you think about this situation? Follow the conversation on Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google news.

