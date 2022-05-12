Instagram is about to introduce a new updatein which some users may be affected, since will now notify when you take a screenshotas this may affect the privacy of some people.

With this new Meta update for your applications, chats will have new filters and security processesso users will have much more control over what they share within Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.

Through a publication by Mark Zuckerberg, it was explained that Instagram will now notify when screenshots are taken. However, this will not affect the entire interface of the social network, but only the chats that are generated in their conversations.

Security on Instagram improves | Source: Meta

In this way, when you take a screenshot inside a conversation, a message will appear clearly indicating that you took that action, leaving a record of what happened. However, this message will not give notice of which part of the conversation was saved.

Also, this change will affect all Meta platforms, so It will be implemented in Instagram Direct, Facebook Messenger and finally in WhatsAppwhich may be the last to receive this new feature.

How to take screenshots on Instagram

This change will affect the functionality of Instagram as an application, it will not modify the operation of your smartphone at all, so you will still be able to take screenshots in the same way, but keep in mind that the person who shares the chat with you will be notified.

On the other hand, you can still take screenshots, if you wish, of all other parts of the app without there being another notification for owners of publications or commercial profiles within the platform.

