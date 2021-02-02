Either by impulsiveness or by accident, services like Instagram are used to witnessing removing posts, whether recent or old. And when I speak of impulsivity, I point to either of the two actions: we may publish something and then regret having done it (which is why we eliminated it), or it may be that a “heat” will lead us to delete something that we had published 10 years ago. minutes, 10 days or 10 months. The problem comes when it is the second case and, after a few minutes or a few hours (maybe even a few days) we regret what we have done.

The problem with deleting a post, whether it’s on Instagram or any other service, is that we are talking about a process that is not reversible. That is, once you confirm the deletion, that content will be lost forever (well, let’s speak properly, that copy of the content), along with the interactions that have been generated around it. Likes, comments, etc., will be lost in time like tears in the rain (guess which movie I watched again while eating). And if after thinking it coldly, we decide that we really did not want to eliminate it, it will be too late.

To avoid this problem, those responsible for the social network have just deployed a new function, in addition to those we told you about a few months ago, about which they report on their blog, and that allows you to recover recently deleted posts. The rollout of this new feature started today and is only available in the most current version of the service app, so it may still take a few days for it to be accessible to all Instagram users.

Its operation is very simple. From now on, when you delete a post from Instagram (all kinds of posts: photos, videos, Stories, etc.), This will no longer be visible to Instagram users, but it will not be completely removedInstead, they will be moved to a new folder specifically designed to collect these items temporarily. Stories will be kept for 24 hours (the standard lifespan of this type of content) and the rest for 30 days.

At this time, the user may choose to restore, that is, repost these elements on Instagram or permanently delete them, something that will also happen if we let the period of 30 days or 24 hours pass. Also, as an added security measure, Instagram has configured this new feature to be necessary authenticate both to restore posts and to delete them Definitively.

This security control, according to Instagram, has the function of prevent users whose accounts are hacked from permanently losing their publications, something that is relatively common in these types of circumstances. Thus, if a malicious user deletes someone else’s posts, the rightful owner of the posts has up to a month to retrieve them.