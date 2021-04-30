Instagram implements new functions for live broadcasts, a classic of the social network. Starting this Thursday, users they will be able to mute the audio and remove the video during the live.

The executive director of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, and the person responsible for Instagram, Adam Mosseri, reported this week the news they prepare for the social network Instagram in a broadcast on said platform.

Just the live transmissions occupied a central part of the event with the possibility of silencing the audio and removing the video during the lives that will be enabled soon, as they recognized.

With these new features, people will have more flexibility and control over your experience in the transmissions, which will help to reduce the pressure of having to show on camera or have the sound active during an entire broadcast.

The social network, owned by Facebook, introduced the new function in March Live Rooms (Live Rooms) that allows users to broadcast live with up to four participants, providing creators an authentic and alternative option of creating content while connecting with communities quickly and easily.

Until that moment, Instagram only allowed live broadcasts to be carried out by a maximum of two simultaneous users, but with the Live Rooms function, these broadcasts are doubled, with up to four accounts.

Live broadcasts now have the feature of having the sound turned on. Photo: Instagram.

To start a Live Room, users can swipe left and select the Live Camera option. Then you have to choose a title and press the “Rooms” icon to add the guests. From there the user can see the people who requested to do a live with him or her and can also search for people who want to add to the live.

When starting a Live Room, the organizer remains at the top of the screen when you add guests.

From now on you can add up to three guests at once or one by one (for example, you can start with two guests and add one more guest by surprise). Followers of each guest will be notified when a Live Room starts.

On the other hand, Instagram introduced security measures in these broadcasts, and people who are blocked by any of the active participants in the Live Room will not be able to join the Live.

News for influencers

On the other hand, Instagram also announced that it is working on a series of tools to enhance the influencers monetization and creators on its platform, through a sponsored content marketplace and stores.

In this regard, Mosseri pointed out that the Sponsored content is the “economic engine” behind the ecosystem of creators and who can deliver value through the pairing of creators and brands. And for this they announced new tools that would allow influencers to charge for the products and services they promote.

One of those tools would be a market, of which they did not provide details, but which would create a “creative middle class” and help emerging talent on the platform, as Zuckerberg has pointed out, according to the Engadget site.

In fact, the company plans to offer “very favorable conditions” for creators.

Instagram, one of the fastest growing networks. Photo: REUTERS.

The promotion of products and services on Instagram is not new, but the agreements move in a void that the company hopes to fill with new tools, since until now brands and influencers have contacted or closed deals informally, as noted in Bloomberg, through emails or direct messages.

Zuckerberg has argued that influencers “should be able to get a share of the sales from the things they recommend” and the company should create an affiliate referral market for all of that to happen. “

They also talked about Creator Shops, with which the platform would extend the purchase functions that already exist on Instagram so that they can sell their products.